Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to hold a briefing for lawmakers to learn about the threat of foreign interference in the 2020 elections, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer said Monday.

Mr. Schumer, New York Democrat, said during a floor speech that Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, assured him that their colleagues on Capitol Hill will be briefed by intelligence and law enforcement officials on the topic of potential election meddling.

“We’re still trying to sort out the timing of the briefing but I’d urge that it take place as soon as possible during this work period so we can prepare new legislation that will go into effect at least a year before Election Day of 2020,” Mr. Schumer said.

“By no means does a briefing replace all the other things we must do to protect our elections,” he said. “It is necessary but not nearly sufficient. But I hope when people go to this briefing — members, Democrats and Republicans — they’ll see the danger and act.”

Spokespeople for Mr. McConnell did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Russian actors attempted to interfere in U.S. elections in 2016 and 2018, according to federal intelligence and law enforcement agencies, and members of the Trump administration, including FBI Director Christopher Wray and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have recently warned that the 2020 races risk being attacked from abroad.

“If we are a great power, to sit by with our arms folded while Russia or China or Iran or some other country, North Korea, tries to interfere in our elections, that’s not what a great power does. It protects itself and its people, especially when it comes to something so vital as elections,” Mr. Schumer said Monday. “So I hope we have this briefing quickly. I hope it reignites a desire on both sides of the aisle to move legislation, increase funding and do what’s necessary to protect our democracy.”

Russia has denied interfering in U.S. elections.

