Republicans are begging Mexico to strike a deal on illegal immigration and border security to head off the tariffs President Trump has vowed to impose starting next week.

Senators grilled White House officials about Mr. Trump’s plans Tuesday, and expressed their opposition.

“We’re not fans of tariffs,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

He declined to talk about steps Congress might take to rein in Mr. Trump, saying if Mexico agrees to step up its own efforts the tariffs could be avoided.

Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer called the tariffs “a dumb move” and said the bipartisan uproar in Congress will likely force the president to relent and cancel his planned tariffs.

Otherwise, Mr. Schumer said, Congress will have to vote to overturn the president’s move.

“I believe there would be a disapproval resolution,” the New York Democrat said.

Mr. Trump last week said his frustration with Mexico had boiled over and he would slap a 5% tariff on all goods from Mexico starting June 10. The tariff will ratchet up monthly until it reaches 25%, he said.

Mexico’s government sent a delegation north to negotiate, and Mr. McConnell said Republicans are hoping that overture succeeds.

