A judge has ordered Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman who is serving seven years in prison for tax and bank fraud charges, to be transferred from a Pennsylvania minimum-security prison to the infamous Rikers Island in New York.

A source told Fox News that Manafort is being transferred to the jail near LaGuardia Airport that has housed notorious violent criminals such as the Son of Sam, David Berkowitz, and Mark David Chapman, who assassinated John Lennon.

For his safety, Manafort will be reportedly held in solitary confinement.

“He’s not a mob boss,” the source close to Manafort said, adding his legal team is going to appeal the transfer.

Democratic New York City District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. requested the transfer, which was approved by a New York State judge and could happen by Thursday.

After Manafort’s federal sentencing, Mr. Vance announced that he’d won a grand jury indictment on state fraud and conspiracy charges against the former campaign chairman, adding, “No one is above the law in New York.”

• Jeff Mordock contributed to this article.

