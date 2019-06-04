President Trump said Tuesday that Brexit “probably should happen” and will happen, saying he predicted the vote that set it in motion and the British will be better off for it.



“It wants its own identity, it wants to have its own borders, it wants to run its own affairs,” he said at a joint press conference with departing Prime Minister Theresa May.



Mrs. May, who is stepping down Friday, said she would like to see an orderly transition out of the European Union, though it will be up to her successor to see it through.



Mr. Trump said moving forward, there is “tremendous potential” for a bilateral trade deal with the U.K. if it manages to withdraw after years of thorny debate.

“The United States is committed to a phenomenal trade deal between the U.S. and the U.K.” he said.



He said “everything is on the table” in striking a deal, including health care and technology matters.



The press conference was the highlight of Mr. Trump’s closely watched visit to London.



Protesters could be heard in the background as Mr. Trump and Mrs. May made a brief walk outside from 10 Downing Street and through an archway to the Foreign Office for their press conference.



Mrs. May is stepping down on Friday due to three years of failure to craft a plan for leaving the EU.



Mr. Trump did, however, say Mrs. May is a good negotiator and deserves a “lot of credit” for her work, despite the lack of a result.



Thirteen candidates are seeking to replace Mrs. May, with Conservative frontrunner Boris Johnson and Brexit Party founder Nigel Farage pushing for the U.K. to leave the EU without a deal on Oct. 31.



The president said he knows Mr. Johnson well and would do a good job.

Mr. Trump waded into British politics after a day of high ceremony on Monday. From the lectern, he thanked the “fantastic queen” for a great welcome and state dinner.



Mrs. May said she pressed Mr. Trump on climate change, and acknowledged differing opinions on the administration’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.



“I’ve always talked honestly with you, Donald,” she said.

Mrs. May highlighted areas of common ground, too, hailing Mr. Trump’s cooperation on a series of efforts, casting it as a continuation of mutual sacrifices, 75 years ago, on D-Day in Normandy, France.



“We have stood together and acted together,” Mrs. May said.



She cited his decision to expel intelligence officers after Russia was accused of using a nerve agent on U.K. streets, and their cooperation on targeted strikes on Syria after reports Bashar al Assad’s regime used chemical weapons on his own people.



She praised Mr. Trump’s push to get European partners to pony up more money for their security.



“They have no choice, they must fulfill their obligations,” Mr. Trump added.

