JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - Authorities say human remains found on a property in western Wyoming are those of a woman who has been missing since 2015.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Joann Hakes’ remains were found near Etna on May 18. The Pocatello, Idaho, native was last seen Jan. 3, 2015, leaving the Silver Stream Lodge near Afton with two men and carrying only her debit card.

Hakes, who was living in Afton, left behind her cellphone, purse, car and some clothing.

Lincoln County sheriff’s officials say Ronald Weerheim, of Chubbuck, Idaho, is being held at the Bannock County, Idaho jail until he can be extradited to Wyoming. He is facing charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and kidnapping.

Online jail documents do not indicate if Weerheim has an attorney.

