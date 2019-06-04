London Mayor Sadiq Khan continued a feud between him and President Trump Tuesday, calling him the “poster boy for the far-right movement.”

“We have an opportunity to influence our closest allies on some of the things we disagree with him about. Let me just give you some examples of how many,” Mr. Khan said on Sky News.

“We disagree with him surely about his policy to ban Muslims from certain countries. Surely disagree with his policy to separate children with their parents on the Mexican border. Surely we think it’s wrong when he amplifies the tweets from racists in this country. Surely we should be saying, ‘Listen, you do realize You’re a poster boy for the far-right movement’ around the world from Hungary to Italy, France to the U.K, and also we should be saying, ‘You know what? We think we’re facing a climate emergency,’” Mr. Khan said.

“Theresa May is so weak as a prime minister and our government is so scared it won’t say boo to a goose, and I think that’s wrong. Our values are reflected by this prime minister. We should be saying that to him,” he said.

Mr. Trump tweeted Monday that Mr. Khan, who has been a vocal critic of the U.S. president, was a “stone cold loser” and insulted his height.

“@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly ‘nasty’ to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom,” he tweeted.

“He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me. Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job - only half his height,” Mr. Trump said.

The president was responding to an interview where Mr. Khan said Mr. Trump was a “growing global threat.”

“President Donald Trump is just one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat. The far-right is on the rise around the world, threatening our hard-won rights and freedoms and the values that have defined our liberal, democratic societies for more than 70 years,” Mr. Khan said.

