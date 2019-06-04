The security guard at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during last year’s mass shooting has been arrested and charged with child neglect and perjury over his actions that day.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the arrest Tuesday of Scot Peterson and accused him of failing his duty.

“The FDLE investigation shows former Deputy Peterson did absolutely nothing to mitigate the MSD shooting that killed 17 children, teachers and staff and injured 17 others,” FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearinger said in the statement. “There can be no excuse for his complete inaction and no question that his inaction cost lives.”

He was booked and jailed Tuesday, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The charges, according to a statement posted by the Sentinel, are seven counts of neglect of a child, three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury.

“All the facts related to Mr. Peterson’s failure to act during the MSD massacre clearly warranted both his termination of employment and criminal charges. It’s never too late for accountability and justice,” Sheriff Tony Gregory said.

