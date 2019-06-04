At least one Londoner — besides the queen — has rolled out the red carpet for President Trump.

Damien Smyth has renamed his pub “The Trump Arms” for this week and refitted it with American- and Trump-themed decorations including a sign reading “Welcome our American Friends.”

“This is an incredible man, you know, and we have to show the American people and the president that he’s a tremendous operator and a great man for his country and for the world,” Mr. Smyth told Fox Business Network in an interview Tuesday.

Mr. Smyth told Fox host Stuart Varney that the move has “absolutely” helped business and when asked about protesters said they were “not really” a problem.

“We have had tremendous business from local supporters and visiting tourists as well,” he said, noting that he has used social-media to spread the word and had made a similar move last year during a less pomp-heavy visit by Mr. Trump.

The renamed “Trump Arms” is just a temporary move though and will be undone when Mr. Trump leaves, Mr. Smyth said, though for reasons many an entrepreneur or former real-estate mogul would understand.

A permanent name change would “have to go through the council and a big rigmarole,” he said.

