The Trump administration Tuesday issued a major new crackdown on travel to Cuba, banning group travel by yacht, cruise ship, plane and other means.

The new policy, announced by Treasury and the State departments, is aimed at denying Cuba the financial benefits it reaps from American travel. The administration specifically cited Havana’s support for Venezuelan socialist President Nicolas Maduro — no longer recognized by the U.S. and its allies as the rightful leader of his country — as a key reason for the move.

“Cuba continues to play a destabilizing role in the Western Hemisphere, providing a communist foothold in the region and propping up U.S. adversaries in places like Venezuela and Nicaragua by fomenting instability, undermining the rule of law, and suppressing democratic processes,” Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in a statement. “This administration has made a strategic decision to reverse the loosening of sanctions and other restrictions on the Cuban regime. These actions will help to keep U.S. dollars out of the hands of Cuban military, intelligence, and security services.”

The new policy will ban most educational and recreational travel to the island. In its own press release, the State Department specifically cited “visits to Cuba via passenger and recreational vessels, including cruise ships and yachts, and private and corporate aircraft” as trips that will no longer be allowed.

Such trips have become increasingly popular since the Obama administration relaxed travel policies toward Cuba in 2014 as part of a broader diplomatic reform plan.

But in the years since, officials say, Cuba’s tourism industry has helped fund its foreign policy. American dollars, they say, are being used to undermine U.S. interests abroad.

“Veiled tourism has served to line the pockets of the Cuban military, the very same people supporting Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela and repressing the Cuban people on the island,” the State Department said.

