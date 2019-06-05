Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday knocked reports that President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was going to be moved into solitary confinement in her district, calling the punishment “torture.”

“Paul Manafort is being sent to solitary confinement in my district - Rikers Island. A prison sentence is not a license for gov torture and human rights violations. That’s what solitary confinement is. Manafort should be released, along with all people being held in solitary,” the New York Democrat tweeted.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has been a vocal critic of prisons’ use of solitary confinement. She blasted the procedure being used against whistleblower Chelsea Manning in April when she refused to testify.

“Chelsea Manning has been trapped in solitary confinement for refusing to answer questions before a Grand Jury. Solitary confinement is torture. Chelsea is being tortured for whistleblowing, she should be released on bail, and we should ban extended solitary in the US,” she tweeted.

Fox News reported Tuesday that Manafort is being transferred to solitary confinement in the infamous Rikers Island prison in New York while he serves out seven years in prison for tax and bank fraud charges.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., a Democrat, requested the transfer, which was approved by a New York State judge and could happen as early as Thursday.

