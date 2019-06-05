Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernard Sanders on Wednesday took his campaign against corporate greed to the Walmart shareholders meeting, where he demanded the gigantic retailer pay workers at least $15 an hour.

“Despite the incredible wealth of its owners, Walmart pays many of its employees starvation wages,” he told the Walmart board of directors.

He later added, “That is not a radical idea.”

Mr. Sanders, who on the stump frequently targets Walmart and Walton family that owns a controlling interest in the company, was able to confront the board by offering a resolution at the annual shareholder meeting in Bentonville, Arkansas.

The Vermont senator offered the resolution as a proxy for Cat Davis, a Walmart employee and labor activist who filed the action. It would require the company to give hourly workers an opportunity to serve on the board.

Mr. Sanders said the low wages paid to Walmart employees resulted in the workers relying on government assistance such as food stamps, Medicaid and public housing to survive.

“The American people are sick and tired of subsidizing the greed of some of the largest and most profitable corporations in this county,” he said. “They are also outraged by the grotesque level of income and wealth inequality in America as demonstrated by the CEO of Walmart making a thousand times more than the average Walmart employee.”

The aggressive move put Mr. Sanders’ far-left message in the spotlight as he attempts to distinguish himself in the crowded race and overtake Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., the establishment favorite who is the frontrunner.

The spectacle at Walmarts’ Arkansas headquarters also gave him a leg up on primary rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who is vying for the same far-left anti-Wall Street voters.

Ms. Warren has proposed a plan that would require corporations to let employees pick 40% of the board members.

At the shareholders meeting, Mr. Sanders called out Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, who was in the room, for making more than $20 million in compensation last year.

“Walmart can strike a blow against corporate greed and a grotesque level of income and wealth inequality that exists in our country,” he said. “Please do the right thing. Please pass this resolution.”

He pointed out that other mega-retailers such as Amazon, Costco and Target had already bowed to demands to raise wages.

Earlier in the meeting, Mr. McMillon detailed how the company has been increasing its starting wage to $11 per hour and providing new benefits for workers, including paid leave for new moms.

He said the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour was too low, and he called on Congress to adopt a “thoughtful plan” to increase it.

