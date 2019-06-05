SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say the body of a woman has been found in the Spokane apartment of an Afghan refugee who was reported missing Saturday.
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says detectives went into the apartment Tuesday with a search warrant and found a woman’s body.
The sheriff’s office didn’t release the identity but the Spokesman-Review reported it’s believed to be 24-year-old Arezu Kashify. Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.
The mother of two was reportedly in a dispute with her husband, Wahid Kashify, when she disappeared. She was last seen May 25 while dropping off her children at school.
The sheriff’s office says Wahid Kashify bought a one-way airline ticket and left the United States May 28.
The couple came to Spokane in 2015 from Afghanistan. Child Protective Services is overseeing their children’s care.
