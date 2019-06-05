It isn’t just dictators and authoritarian states who are posing a threat to press freedoms around the world.

A new global survey released Wednesday finds that many nominally democratic states, especially those led by populist leaders, are also increasingly reining in the media and censoring coverage in an effort to control and intimidate independent journalists.

The report, issued by the Washington-based rights watchdog Freedom House, said both the U.S. and Israel were guilty of seeking to curb press freedoms. President Trump was cited for his hostile rhetoric toward “fake news” and his statements about revoking media licenses and rolling back libel law protections.

Other democratic governments faulted for their records on press freedoms included Hungary, India and Austria.

“The fundamental right to seek and disseminate information through an independent press is under attack,” said Sarah Repucci, senior director of research and analysis for Freedom House, in a statement.

Democratically elected leaders, “who should be press freedom’s staunchest defenders, have made explicit attempts to silence critical media voices and strengthen outlets that serve up favorable coverage,” she added.

The report stated that the decline in global press freedom has come in part through ownership changes to government-backed entities, regulatory changes and the “public denunciation of honest journalists.”

“Democratic nations have a particularly important role to play in maintaining media freedom,” the report said. “Words matter, and when U.S. officials verbally attack the press or fail to swiftly and vigorously condemn acts of repression, … it sends a signal to undemocratic leaders around the world that assaults on the press and crimes against journalists are permissible.”

But the report also identified gains in press freedom in countries that had restricted the media in previous years.

“In Ethiopia, outlets that had been operating from abroad were able to return to the country,” according to the report. “In The Gambia, persecuted journalists returned from exile, and more locals have decided to enter the profession.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.