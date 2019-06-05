President Trump ripped Democratic presidential front-runner Joseph R. Biden early Wednesday after the former vice president’s campaign was forced to update his climate policy plan amid plagiarism allegations.

“Plagiarism charge against Sleepy Joe Biden on his ridiculous Climate Change Plan is a big problem, but the Corrupt Media will save him,” the president tweeted. “His other problem is that he is drawing flies, not people, to his Rallies. Nobody is showing up, I mean nobody. You can’t win without people!”

Mr. Biden’s presidential campaign said Tuesday that it had updated his climate policy plan after The Daily Caller reported that multiple sentences had been lifted from policy papers and statements written by outside groups, such as Blue Green Alliance and the Carbon Capture Coalition, without citation.

“Several citations were inadvertently left out of the final version of the 22-page document,” the campaign told Business Insider in a statement. “As soon as we were made aware of it, we updated to include the proper citations.”

Mr. Biden’s 1988 presidential campaign ended amid controversy over plagiarized passages in his campaign speech. He was also disciplined for plagiarizing lines from a law journal while at Syracuse University.

Tim Murtaugh, the campaign communications director for Mr. Trump’s reelection campaign, also weighed in on the controversy in a statement to The Associated Press, saying, “Four decades in public life and there’s always one constant. What would a Joe Biden candidacy be without a little plagiarism?”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.