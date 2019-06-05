President Trump said Wednesday there is “always a chance” of military action against Iran, but he’d rather negotiate with Tehran.

In an interview with Piers Morgan of ITV’s “Good Morning Britain,” the president was asked whether he’s considering military action after months of escalating rhetoric and a new deployment of U.S. forces in the Middle East.

“There is always a chance,” Mr. Trump said. “Do I want to? No, I’d rather not. But there’s always a chance. I’d much rather talk.”

The president later joined Queen Elizabeth II and other world leaders in Portsmouth, England, for a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the Allies’ D-Day invasion of Normandy.

In the interview, the president also revealed that Prince Charles pressed him extensively on climate change during a 90-minute discussion and that the president defended his policies.

“He did most of the talking,” Mr. Trump said. “He is really into climate change, and I think that’s great, I mean I want that, I like that. I’ll tell you what moved me is his passion for future generations; he’s really not doing this for him. He’s doing this for future generations.”

The president said he rejected the notion that the United States should change its policies.

“I did say, ‘Well, the United States right now has among the cleanest climates there are based on all statistics.’ And it’s even getting better,” Mr. Trump said.

