President Trump and world leaders on Wednesday marked the 75th anniversary of D-Day by hailing the “mighty endeavor” at Normandy and applauding the elderly veterans who rushed the shores that day.

Mr. Trump read an excerpt from the prayer that President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered to the nation by radio on the evening of June 6, 1944.

“Our sons, pride of our nation, this day have set upon a mighty endeavor, a struggle to preserve our republic, our religion, and our civilization, and to set free a suffering humanity,” Mr. Trump said before a crowd of roughly 1,000 at an amphitheater in the coastal city of Portsmouth, England.

“They will need Thy blessings,” the president continued. “For the enemy is strong. He may hurl back our forces but we shall return again and again; and we know that by Thy grace, and by the righteousness of our cause, our sons will triumph.”

Portsmouth was a key launching site for the D-Day operation, a turning point in World War II.

Mr. Trump attended the ceremony with Queen Elizabeth II, Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other dignitaries.

The White House said Mr. Trump is slated to have a brief pull-aside meeting with Mrs. Merkel later Wednesday, after making the rounds with veterans of the D-Day invasion.

During the ceremony, those veterans were seated up front, with ribbons and medals on their chests. They took the stage after the entrance of queen and received lengthy applause.

The 93-year-old queen said she beat the doubters by staying around for another milestone ceremony.

“The wartime generation, my generation, is resilient and I’m delighted to be with you in Portsmouth today,” she said.

Mr. Macron read a letter from a young French soldier to his mother and paused before the last words, “Adieu, vive la France,” eliciting enthusiastic applause.

Mrs. May read a letter from a British soldier, N.W.G. Skinner, to his wife, before he set sail for France.

“God bless and keep you all safe for me,” Mrs. May said, reading the last line.

Skinner was killed in combat.

Mr. Trump will wrap up his three-day swing through England on Wednesday and jet over to Ireland, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and end the day at his golf club in Doonbeg.

Later in the week, Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump will fly to France for additional D-Day ceremonies.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.