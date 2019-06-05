Sen. Doug Jones said Wednesday he finds it “amusing” Republicans are worried about his former opponent, Roy Moore, potentially attempting a rematch in 2020 for his Senate seat.

“Everybody is running around like they got their hair on fire with the possibility of Roy Moore getting back in the race. We’ll just see how it goes. That’s their politics, not mine,” the Alabama Democrat said on CNN’s “New Day” show.

“I’m doing my job, what I said I would do for the people of Alabama. I am following the lead. I’m being an independent voice for Alabama going back to those kitchen table issues. I’ll let those guys fight it out, see where it happens, see who lands, and we’ll go from there,” he said.

When asked by host Alisyn Camerota if he has any advice for Mr. Moore, Mr. Jones laughed and immediately declined.

“I’ve never had any advice for Roy Moore. He doesn’t listen to anybody anyway. I’ll let all the Republicans deal with him and everyone else in that Republican primary,” Mr. Jones said.

Mr. Moore received swift backlash in May from Republicans after tweeting, “If I run I will beat Doug Jones,” despite having lost to him in the December 2017 special election to fill the seat previously held by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Even President Trump has spoken out against the former Alabama Supreme Court Justice entering the race.

“Republicans cannot allow themselves to again lose the Senate seat in the Great State of Alabama. This time it will be for Six Years, not just Two. I have NOTHING against Roy Moore, and unlike many other Republican leaders, wanted him to win. But he didn’t, and probably won’t,” the president tweeted.

Mr. Moore’s campaign suffered after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced from decades prior. He has denied the allegations.

