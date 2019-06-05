CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) - A northwestern Indiana judge has rejected driving privileges for a man convicted in a 2012 hit-and-run crash that killed a corrections officer.

Forty-nine-year-old Jason Cozmanoff was released from prison last year after serving part of his 12-year sentence for reckless homicide and other convictions.

Cozmanoff’s sentence specified that his driving privileges be suspended for three years following his release from prison in the March 2012 hit-and-run crash that killed Lake County Corrections Officer Britney Meux and injured three other officers.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Cozmanoff was seeking special post-release driving privileges, in part so that he could drive to job sites across northern Indiana for his work as a bricklayer.

But a Lake County judge on Monday rejected that request, which prosecutors had opposed.

