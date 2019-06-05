By - Associated Press - Wednesday, June 5, 2019

LARIMORE, N.D. (AP) - Grand Forks County sheriff’s officials say they’ve made an arrest for attempted murder.

Deputies responded to a location in Larimore Tuesday where a man had been stabbed multiple times. The victim was taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks. His condition was not disclosed.

Authorities say a 49-year-old Grand Forks man has been arrested and was taken to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

