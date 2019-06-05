LARIMORE, N.D. (AP) - Grand Forks County sheriff’s officials say they’ve made an arrest for attempted murder.
Deputies responded to a location in Larimore Tuesday where a man had been stabbed multiple times. The victim was taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks. His condition was not disclosed.
Authorities say a 49-year-old Grand Forks man has been arrested and was taken to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.