Roughly half of voters surveyed following the completion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 presidential election said its findings will not affect how they cast ballots in 2020, the results of recent polling revealed Wednesday.

Forty-nine percent of nearly 2,000 registered voters surveyed said the results of the special counsel’s probe will not affect whether they vote for President Trump in next year’s White House race, according to the Morning Consult/Politico poll.

Nearly a quarter of respondents — 24% — said they are less likely to vote for Mr. Trump as a result of the probe’s conclusions, compared to 14% who said they are more inclined to cast ballots for the incumbent in 2020.

Thirteen percent of respondents — 255 out of the 1,997 people surveyed — said they were unsure if the special counsel’s investigation will affect how they vote.

Broken down by political party, 48 percent of Democrats, 50 percent of Republicans and 50 percent of independents said the probe’s conclusions will not affect their vote.

Conducted between May 31 and June 2, the polling took place after Mr. Mueller, a former FBI director, made his first public remarks last week since being appointed in May 2017 to serve as special counsel overseeing the government’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 race and related matters.

Russian actors interfered in the 2016 race, but investigators failed to find sufficient evidence to charge members of Mr. Trump’s election campaign with acting in cahoots, Mr. Mueller told reporters.

“[I]f we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so. We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime,” Mr. Mueller said.

A total of 34 people were criminally charged as a result of the special counsel’s probe, including several Russians accused of interfering in the 2016 presidential election by allegedly conducting cyberattacks and other offensive measures meant to muddy the race, in addition to multiple former members of Mr. Trump’s election campaign indicted on unrelated charges.

The Russian government has denied interfering in the race.

