Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Sen. Bernard Sanders and other 2020 Democratic presidential contenders are leading President Trump in hypothetical match-ups in Michigan, according to a survey published Tuesday.

Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders both held 12-point, 53 percent to 41 percent, leads over Mr. Trump in the poll conducted by the Glangariff Group and released to The Detroit News.

Other Democrats, including South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Kamala D. Harris, held leads over Mr. Trump of between 3 and 6 points. But the margin of error of the survey of 600 likely voters, conducted May 28-30, was plus or minus 4 percentage points.

In 2016, Mr. Trump was able to flip the key states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania that had long trended Democratic in presidential elections en route to his victory.

But now, less than 36 percent of Michigan voters said they would vote to reelect Mr. Trump, compared to more than 51 percent who said they plan to vote for someone else.

Democrats who turned out in large numbers in the 2018 midterms remain highly motivated heading into next year, said pollster Richard Czuba.

“What we saw in Michigan in 2016 wasn’t this giant surge of Trump voters — it was an absolute apathy on behalf of independents and leaning Democrats to vote,” Mr. Czuba said. “We’re seeing the exact opposite heading into 2020.”

The Trump campaign remained confident that the president would once again carry the state amid a strong economy and his record on manufacturing jobs.

“Once voters find out that Democrats support eliminating their private health insurance while also funding health care for illegal immigrants, they will see the choice is clear,” said campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh.

The survey also found that 53 percent of Michigan voters are opposed to the U.S. House’s starting impeachment proceedings against Mr. Trump, compared to 40 percent who said they support impeachment.

Forty-three percent said they believe Mr. Trump obstructed justice in relation to special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, compared to 42 percent who said they think he did not.

“What’s interesting to me in these numbers is it’s very clear to me [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi is reading the same numbers,” Mr. Czuba said. “Democrats are increasingly agitated towards impeachment. They’re up to 70 percent of Democrats now believe impeachment hearings should begin, but the difficulty in that argument is independent voters are not there.”

