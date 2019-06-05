A bipartisan group of senators Wednesday moved to formally condemn the Trump administration’s recent emergency arms sales to Saudi Arabia, arguing that the controversial sales erode trust and cooperation between Congress and the White House.

The seven senators — Republican Sens. Todd Young of Indiana, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Rand Paul of Kentucky, along with Democratic Sens. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Patrick Leahy of Vermont and Jack Reed of Rhode Island — introduced 22 separate resolutions of disapproval, one for each of the 22 individual arms sales to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates undertaken by the administration.

Citing heightened threats from Iran, the administration said last month it would use authorities under the Arms Export Control Act that allow the president to waive congressional review of foreign arms sales. The move sparked a backlash from lawmakers of both parties.

“The Trump administration’s effort to sell billions of U.S. weapons to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates is yet another example of an end-run around Congress and a disregard for human rights,” Mr. Menendez said in a statement Wednesday. “We are taking this step today to show that we will not stand idly by and allow the President or the secretary of state to further erode congressional review and oversight of arm sales.”

Even Republican allies of the president, such as Mr. Graham, warned that the administration is heading down a dangerous path.

“Now is not the time to do business as usual with Saudi Arabia,” Mr. Graham said. “I am also very concerned about the precedent these arms sales would set by having the Administration go around legitimate concerns of the Congress. I expect and look forward to strong bipartisan support for these resolutions of disapproval.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.