Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Wednesday mocked plans for a Boston “Straight Pride Parade” that has been a popular topic on social media this week.

“Will ‘Straight Pride’ be a Freaky Friday type situation where all of our history books, movies, stories, media, news, etc feature mostly LGBTQ+ people & perspectives? Will people have to come out as straight? What would folks march in? Socks w/ sandals on? Dad jeans,” the New York Democrat tweeted.

Plans for a “Straight Pride parade” has been largely mocked on social media after three men announced the city of Boston was working with them to tentatively hold their parade on August 31st.

Mark Sahady, the vice president of Super Happy Fun America, the organization hosting the event, said in a Facebook post the group “filed a discrimination complaint” to put the parade together.

“We will have the streets closed and be allowed floats and vehicles…This is our chance to have a patriotic parade in Boston as we celebrate straight pride,” Mr. Sahady said.

John Hugo, president of the organization, said the parade will show that “straight people are an oppressed majority.”

“We will fight for the right of straights everywhere to express pride in themselves without fear of judgement [sic] and hate. The day will come when straights will finally be included as equals among all of the other orientations,” Mr. Hugo said in a statement, according to boston.com.

The announcement has attracted high profile condemnations, including actors George Takei and Chris Evans, comedian Kathy Griffith and the band Smash Mouth.

