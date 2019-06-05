GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Police in western Michigan say an officer seen on bodycam video repeatedly punching a man during an arrest should lose his job.

The Grand Rapids Police Department this week announced that its Internal Affairs Unit determined that the officer violated department policy during the March 17 traffic stop and is suspended without pay. Police note the officer cursed and struck the motorist dozens of times in the leg.

State police earlier investigated and the Kent County prosecutor’s office declined to bring criminal charges against the officer.

A statement from Grand Rapids police says it takes “all incidents involving use of force very seriously and holds officers to the highest standards of professionalism.”

The department has faced recent scrutiny, including an investigation by Michigan’s Civil Rights office into complaints of discrimination.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.