North Carolina Republican leaders have failed to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of legislation that would have created a new crime against doctors and nurses who fail to care for an infant delivered during an unsuccessful abortion.

Enough Democrats sided with Cooper to defeat the override Wednesday by a vote of 67-53. An override required 72 votes. The Senate had voted to override in April.

The unsuccessful override hands a victory to abortion-rights groups and lawmakers after a series of legislative defeats in recent weeks in other states, such as Alabama.

The “born-alive” measure would have directed health care practitioners to grant newborns delivered after an abortion the same protections as other patients. Cooper’s veto message said the measure was unnecessary, and laws already protect newborns.

President Donald Trump has expressed support for “born alive” bills.

