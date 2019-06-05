FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina are investigating a fire at a hair salon which occurred after a shooting at the salon owner’s home.

Fayetteville police have ruled the fire on Sunday at A&V; Dominican Salon as arson. Hoke County sheriff’s deputies are looking into the shooting. The two agencies say it’s too early to tell if the incidents are related.

News sources report the owner of the business and her family are concerned for their safety after a confrontation at the salon. Maria Reyes told WRAL in Raleigh that she got into a dispute with a customer over payment for service. Reyes said she was attacked at the salon, and after the incident, someone shot at her house early Saturday morning.

