The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said Wednesday that longtime President and CEO Thomas Donohue will step down in June 2022, and will relinquish his title as president immediately.

The chamber’s board of directors also said that senior executive vice president Suzanne Clark is taking over Mr. Donohue’s current role as president. It said the Chamber will begin a “global search” to replace Mr. Donohue in 2022.

The statement said Ms. Clark has “successfully led the cultural transformation of the Chamber over the last five years.”

The hard-charging Mr. Donohue, 81, has led the largest business association in the U.S. for more than 20 years, advocating for lower taxes and lower regulations.

He has clashed with President Trump over immigration, as the Chamber has sought comprehensive immigration reform that addresses the need of employers to have a steady stream of labor.

Tom Wilson, chair of the Chamber’s board of directors, said “securing the dynamic leadership of Tom and Suzanne ensures the Chamber can focus on near-term political priorities and long-term sustainability.”

“To ensure businesses can create jobs and economic prosperity we need Congress to support fair trade, infrastructure improvements and immigration reform,” he said. “This will also enable us to focus on rebuilding the political center and raising a $250 million capital fund so we remain a champion of the free enterprise system, American workers and entrepreneurs.”

The Chamber has been facing declines in revenue, with a shrinking large-donor pool and less spending on lobbying and elections, the Wall Street Journal reported last month.

The Journal said Chamber officials have approached former House Speaker Paul D. Ryan about taking the top job, but he turned it down.

