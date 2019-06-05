BASEBALL

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Andrew McCutchen has a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler made the announcement before Tuesday night’s game at San Diego.

McCutchen injured his left knee during a rundown Monday and exited the game against the Padres.

The 32-year-old McCutchen was hitting .256 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs for the NL East leaders. The 2013 NL MVP was in the first season of a $50 million, three-year contract.

Last weekend, the Phillies acquired outfielder Jay Bruce in a trade with Seattle.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles city prosecutors have decided to defer prosecution of Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias for a May 13 domestic violence arrest.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office says Urias will instead be summoned to a hearing and told no action will be taken as long as he doesn’t commit acts of violence against anyone for a year.

The Los Angeles Times reports city prosecutors also said Monday that Urias must successfully complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling program.

NFL

Recently retired Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long has won his second consecutive “Good Guy Award” from the Professional Football Writers of America.

Long is the 15th winner of the award and the first player to earn it in consecutive years.

He announced his retirement last month, ending an 11-year NFL playing career that included winning two Super Bowl titles and the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

He established the Chris Long Foundation in 2015 to impact communities nationally and internationally through programs focusing on clean water, military appreciation and youth education. In 2017, Long donated his entire salary to support education in cities where he has played: St. Louis, Boston and Philadelphia.

BOXING

LONDON (AP) - Anthony Joshua’s promoter says a rematch will take place between the British fighter and new world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.

Eddie Hearn says on Twitter that the contracted rematch clause was triggered Tuesday following talks with Joshua, his management team and his trainer, Rob McCracken.

Hearn says “the fight will take place in (November or December) at a venue to be confirmed shortly.”

Ruiz Jr.’s camp has not confirmed that the Mexican boxer has agreed to the fight.

Joshua fell to the first loss of his professional career when he was stopped by Ruiz Jr. in the seventh round at Madison Square Garden in New York at the weekend.

HORSE RACING

NEW YORK (AP) - Tacitus was made the slight favorite over Preakness winner War of Will in a Belmont Stakes that wraps up a whacky Triple Crown.

Tacitus and War of Will got the outside No. 10 and 9 post positions, respectively, on Tuesday in the draw at Citi Field, but those should not be a problem in the 1 1/2-mile race on Saturday at Belmont Park.

Ten colts were entered and it seems to be a two-horse race between horses trained by Bill Mott and Mark Casse.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) - The Big Ten has hired Minnesota Vikings executive Kevin Warren as its new commissioner.

Warren is a former college basketball player and sports agent with a law degree from Notre Dame. He will become the first black commissioner of a Power Five conference.

The Big Ten introduced the 55-year-old Warren at a news conference Tuesday. He has been the chief operating officer for the Vikings since 2015, the first African-American to hold that position for an NFL franchise.

He will start Sept. 16.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - The Southern Conference has selected Ohio athletic director Jim Schaus as its new commissioner.

Schaus, who has been Ohio’s athletic director for the last 11 years, begins his new job July 1. He replaces John Iamarino, who announced his retirement in March after heading the Southern Conference for 13 years.

The Southern Conference is holding an introductory news conference for Schaus on Wednesday.

SWIMMING

SYDNEY (AP) - Two-time world swimming champion James Magnussen said Wednesday he is retiring after winning 15 medals for Australia at major international events over a 10-year career.

The 28-year-old Magnussen was affected by shoulder injuries over the past several years. He won world 100-meter freestyle titles at the 2011 and 2013 world championships in Shanghai and Barcelona, respectively.

In 2012 he won silver in the 100 freestyle at the London Olympics, touching .01 seconds behind gold medalist Nathan Adrian of the United States.

Following shoulder surgery in 2015, he returned to compete at the 2016 Rio Olympics where he won a bronze medal as part of the Australian 4x100 freestyle relay team.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.