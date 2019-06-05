The first day of talks between the White House and Mexican officials ended Wednesday without any deal on Mexico’s border efforts or President Trump’s promise to impose punitive tariffs.

From Europe, Mr. Trump said the discussions were good, but didn’t reach any breakthroughs.

“Talks with Mexico will resume tomorrow with the understanding that, if no agreement is reached, Tariffs at the 5% level will begin on Monday, with monthly increases as per schedule,” the president said. “The higher the Tariffs go, the higher the number of companies that will move back to the USA!”

Vice President Mike Pence was leading the talks, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan also there. They were negotiating with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

He’d gone into the meeting optimistic, saying on Twitter he believed there was an “80/20” chance of getting a deal done.

He didn’t say what he would be offering, but news reports out of Mexico said he would suggest stepped-up patrols on Mexico’s southern border, which Central American migrants generally pass through en route to the U.S.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.