FAIR OAKS, Ind. (AP) - Undercover video released by an animal rights group shows workers kicking and throwing young calves at an Indiana dairy farm that’s a popular destination for school field trips.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged abuse at Fair Oaks Farms, which Food & Wine magazine has called the “Disneyland of agricultural tourism.”

Animal Recovery Mission says an investigator for the Miami-based animal rights group recorded the footage after being hired as a worker at the farm located about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of Chicago.

The group says the footage shows the “daily mistreatment of the resident farm animals” at the farm’s dairies.

Fair Oaks Farms founder Mike McCloskey says four of the employees seen in the video have been fired and actions have been taken to prevent further abuse.

