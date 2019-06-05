MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for bank robbery.
Forty-eight-year-old Timothy Byers Jr. of Charles Town was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Martinsburg.
Prosecutors say he admitted robbing the Bank of Charles Town of more than $7,000 in May 2018.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.