MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police say a 3-year-old child is the victim of gunfire in Milwaukee.
Authorities say the boy was shot at a north side home shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday. He was seriously wounded and taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. There’s no word on his condition.
The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.
