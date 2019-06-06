ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Police in Albuquerque have identified a man who died after being found shot in a parking lot.
They say the victim of Tuesday’s shooting was 40-year-old Bobby Cook.
Officers were dispatched to investigate a shooting call and found Cook lying in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police say Cook was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
They say no suspects have been identified so far in the homicide case.
