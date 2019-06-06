Anti-Trump dossier author Christopher Steele is “incredibly concerned” about a forthcoming report by the Justice Department inspector general, a national security expert said.

Matthew Rosenberg, a CNN national security analyst, told the network he has spoken with individuals tied to Mr. Steele. They say the ex-British spy is “incredibly concerned and obsessed that this investigation is going throw him under the bus,” Mr. Rosensberg said in an interview with the network.

Mr. Rosensberg said sources familiar with Mr. Steele told him the dossier author is worried he’ll be painted as the fall guy for the Democratic National Committee, which paid for the unverified and salacious report. The dossier — full of unproven links between President Trump and Russia — was largely the evidence used to obtain a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant on Trump campaign figure Carter Page.

“He was simply helping them out, and what they did with it, whether they misused it in a FISA or whatever they did, he had nothing to do with that,” Mr. Rosenberg said describing Mr. Steele’s thinking.

Earlier this week, the Sunday Times in London reported Mr. Steele is willing to talk with U.S. officials, but he will only discuss his work as an FBI informant. He also wants the United States to get permission from the United Kingdom before any such meeting.

The Justice Department inspector general is reviewing whether the FBI abused its authority when it obtained the FISA warrant for Mr. Page. A report is expected to be released later this month.

