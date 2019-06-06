BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Police in Billings are investigating the death of a 20-year-old woman as a homicide.

The woman arrived at the hospital early Tuesday with a gunshot wound and died on Thursday. Her name has not been released.

Police Lt. Brandon Wooley says an 18-year-old woman is a person of interest in the case. No one has been arrested and no charges have been filed by Thursday afternoon.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.