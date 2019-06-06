Top Democrats demanded Thursday that President Trump rescind plans to hold a Fourth of July rally on the National Mall this year, saying he risks poisoning what has always been a politics-free celebration of the country’s founding.
Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Rep. Betty McCollum, chair of the appropriations subcommittee overseeing the Interior Departmenr, and Rep. Raul Grijalva, chair of the National Resources Committee, sent a letter to the president complaining about the logistics, cost and message Mr. Trump would send by scheduling his own event.
In particular, they said, it would create a mess for the tens of thousands of people who just want to come watch the fireworks, but would now have to negotiate additional security if Mr. Trump did hold a rally.
“The Fourth of July celebration is not about any one person; it is not a time for campaigning – but a time to celebrate our unity as a free nation,” Ms. McCollum said in a statement accompanying the release of the letter.
Mr. Trump’s plans, as yet not fully developed, have left Washingtonians wondering about the annual celebration that dominates the city’s downtown on Independence Day.
The president hinted in February that he would have a rally at the Lincoln Memorial.
In May, The Washington Post reported that the “Salute to America” event would move the traditional fireworks celebration off the national mall and include a second stage of performers in addition to the one by the Capitol.
