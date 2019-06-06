President Trump said Thursday he will decide toward the end of June whether to impose tariffs on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, as a trade war between the two superpowers escalates.

Speaking in France, Mr. Trump said he will decide how to proceed after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Japan this month.

“I will make that decision over the next two weeks. Probably right after the G-20,” he said during a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Mr. Trump last month imposed a 25-percent tariff on more than $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, after trade talks that appeared to be nearing the finish line fell apart.

The White House accused China of reneging on previously negotiated details.

Tensions have escalated since then, with the U.S. blacklisting Chinese tech company Huawei and urging other nations to resist the company’s 5G technology, citing its purported coziness with the Communist government’s surveillance capabilities.

On Tuesday, the Chinese government issued a pair of formal advisories against travel to the U.S., warning that citizens could be subjected to “harassment” or could fall victim to increased gun violence and robberies across America.

