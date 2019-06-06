An audio file of a voicemail left by one of President Trump’s lawyers for former national security adviser Michael Flynn in November 2017 was made public Thursday.

The voicemail was left by former Trump attorney John Dowd, who reached out after Flynn pulled out of a joint defense agreement with the president in the midst of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

A full transcript of the call was released last week, but this was the first time the audio was made public.

Mr. Dowd called Flynn’s lawyer Robert Kelner asking if his client had any damaging information about the president and reminding him that Mr. Trump had warm feelings towards his former national security adviser.

The voicemail was a key disclosure in Mr. Mueller’s report on whether the president sought to obstruct the Russia probe. Although the report does not identify Mr. Dowd by name, he has since confirmed he made the call.

The report describes Dowd as “indignant and vocal” about Flynn abandoning the joint defense agreement.

In a statement last week, Mr. Dowd denied the voicemail was an effort to obstruct Flynn’s cooperation.

“Mr. Dowd resigned as Trump’s lead counsel for the Mueller investigation in March 2018. He denied that the voicemail was an attempt to obstruct Flynn’s cooperation.

“During the joint defense relationship, counsel for the president provided to Flynn’s counsel documents, advice and encouragement to provide to SC [the special counsel] as part of his effort to cooperate with the SC,” Mr. Dowd said in a statement. “SC never raised or questioned the president’s counsel about these allegations despite numerous opportunities to do so.”

