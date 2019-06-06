Louisiana state Rep. Katrina R. Jackson has been called plenty of names—a fake Democrat, a traitor, even a Republican—but she prefers another label: “Whole Life Democrat.”

The two-term Democratic state legislator has repeatedly defied her party with her staunch pro-life advocacy. Not only did she vote this week to place the No Right to Abortion constitutional amendment on the 2020 ballot—she sponsored it.

Yet Ms. Jackson is more than a random political outlier. She’s helping carve a niche in her party for Democrats who oppose abortion but support a host of social programs, including a livable wage, affordable health care, equal pay for women, and criminal-justice reform.

“I understand my party’s position on abortion. I knew it when I ran,” Ms. Jackson told the Washington Times. “I consider myself a whole-life Democrat—just like our governor—which means that we advocate for life from the womb to the tomb.”

She may be an anomaly among Democrats nationally, but she’s has plenty of company in Louisiana, starting with Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, who signed last week a fetal-heartbeat bill into law that was backed by 17 House Democrats and seven Senate Democrats.

Nine Senate Democrats voted Wednesday in favor of Ms. Jackson’s No Right to Abortion constitutional amendment, while five voted against it. In the House, 17 Democrats voted for the amendment and 20 voted opposed it.

“Actually, I think a majority of the Democrats in this body are pro-life,” Ms. Jackson said. “I call them ‘whole life’ because they fight for the same issues Democrats fight for nationally, but they just view life holistically.”

Her position on abortion are rooted in her Christian beliefs—she grew up in a Christian family and attends the Riverside Missionary Baptist Church in Monroe—as well as her concerns about the impact of abortion on the black community.

“Number one, I’m a Christian,” she said. “Number two, in Louisiana, African-Americans make up 30 percent of the population but 60 percent of the abortions. I really think one reason why the African-American birthrate has declined is because of abortion.”

In an April 27 post on Facebook, she described abortion as a “modern day genocide in the African-American Community,” warning that “if it continues we will become the minority of minorities.”

While Ms. Jackson has made no secret of her views—she frequently speaks at events like the March for Life—one of the surprises of the 2019 legislative session was the number of state Democrats willing to cross party lines on abortion.

Democrats in New Mexico and Rhode Island helped defeat “codify Roe” bills pushed by Planned Parenthood and other pro-choice groups seeking to eliminate restrictions on abortion in response to the Supreme Court’s newly minted 5-4 conservative majority.

Six North Carolina Democrats supported a bill requiring medical care for infants born alive after abortion, and one—state Sen. Don Davis—voted to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto.

Two House Democrats—state Reps. Charles Graham and Garland Pierce—joined Republicans on Wednesday in a failed attempt to upend the veto. None of the Democrats breaking ranks to support the infanticide bill were white.

Ms. Jackson has received pushback on her pro-life views—her social media accounts feature a swath of negative comments and insults, although most of the feedback is positive—but her constituents are apparently fine with her stance.

“My district is a pro-life district,” she said.

The 41-year-old lawmaker attended the Southern University Law School and worked in the legislature for seven years before seeking office. In 2011, she managed to avoid a run-off by capturing 51 percent of the vote in the blanket primary, and she was unopposed in 2015 in her Monroe-based district.

This year, she’s running to succeed term-limited state Sen. Francis C. Thompson. Her pro-life views are unlikely to hold her back: Mr. Thompson is also a Democrat who voted in favor of the fetal-heartbeat legislation and anti-abortion constitutional amendment.

How does she vote in presidential contests when facing the inevitable choice between a pro-life Republican and a pro-choice Democrat? In 2016, Ms. Jackson said she supported Democrat Hillary Clinton, no friend of abortion foes.

Ms. Jackson said Ms. Clinton’s platform indicated that “she would support life after birth and that women would be more likely to choose life because of the opportunities that they would have for livable wages, health insurance for them and the child, and a host of other opportunities.”

“I made it very clear that I did not support her pro-abortion stance but supported her stance of Life once the child was born,” she said in an email.

What about 2020? So far she’s undecided, although she said she was heartened by former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s continued support for the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal funding for abortion except in cases of rape, incest and protecting the life of the mother.

“It is my hope that a Whole Life candidate will rise up and let their voice be heard,” said Ms. Jackson. “I was impressed that Candidate Biden announced his support for the Hyde Amendment and praying that he pushes further to support all Life.”

As for the naysayers, Ms. Jackson sticks to the high ground.

“When people say, ‘You need to leave the Democratic Party,’ my response is, ‘I thought this was the big-tent party,” she said. “We have to vote my conscience regardless of how the party feels.”

