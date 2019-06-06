MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says it’s handling the homicide death of a 2-month-old baby.
The medical examiner says the infant was pronounced dead shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday at Children’s Hospital following an incident that occurred earlier in the day on the city’s north side.
No other details were released.
