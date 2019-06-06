Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday he will hold a rally at the U.S. border on Saturday to “defend the dignity” of his country in the face of President Trump’s aggressive stance.

Mr. Lopez Obrador is hoping to head off tariffs Mr. Trump has vowed to impose on Mexican imports on Monday.

Negotiations to strike a deal stumbled Wednesday. They were resuming Thursday, but Trump administration officials said Mexico has not yet stepped up with any serious offers to change the massive flow of migrants.

Mr. Lopez Obrador said he’s still optimistic, but he called on Mexicans to attend the rally as a show of support for his efforts to head off the tariffs.

