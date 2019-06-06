Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that a House bill that would provide citizenship to almost 2 million undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, dubbed “Dreamers,” will “probably not” be brought up for a Senate vote.

“I think the Dreamers have a sympathetic case. There are circumstances under which I and others would be happy to support that. But we need to do more than that. You know, there’s some genuine fixes on the legal immigration side and on the illegal immigration side that need to be addressed,” the Kentucky Republican said on Fox News Radio.

Mr. McConnell said Dreamers have a “perfectly legitimate case” but adds that Congress “needs to do more than just that. And that’s the context in which I would deal with that issue in the Senate.”

The House voted on Tuesday 237-187 to cancel deportations and grant future citizenship rights to millions of people, The vote fell mostly on party lines sans seven Republicans voting in favor of the bill.

The White House vowed to veto the bill in the unlikely event the measure was brought up for a vote and passed the Senate, saying in a statement, “No compromise is possible without both sides coming to the table.”

• Stephen Dinan contributed to this article.

