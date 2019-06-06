Presidential candidate and Iraq War veteran Rep. Seth Moulton praised President Trump Thursday for being “fairly presidential” at a D-Day anniversary ceremony in Normandy, France, but criticized him for speaking on “unbreakable bonds.”

“It’s important to remember bonds are breakable. You know, one of our most important allies in the Second World War was Russia, then they became our enemy, our greatest enemy of the last 75 years. So trust among allies matters, keeping up relationships and keeping up the bonds that we have built over the decades matters. This president has failed to do that,” the Massachusetts Democrat said.

Mr. Moulton did not elaborate further on the topic, instead turning to the still living D-Day veterans who Mr. Trump honored as “among the very greatest Americans who will ever live.”

“We’re reminded why this is called the Greatest Generation. A generation that wasn’t just there to salute the flag or hug the flag, but to fight for our American values,” he said. “We have to recognize those who risked their lives so we can be here in freedom and peace today”

Mr. Moulton is one of 23 Democrats looking to challenge Mr. Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

