One cadet from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point is dead, and 20 cadets and two active-duty soldiers were injured Thursday morning in a massive vehicle accident near the academy in upstate New York.
They were injured when the five-ton military cargo truck, known as the Light Medium Tactical Vehicle, transporting the soldiers and cadets to a training exercise overturned on New York State Route 293, academy officials said in a statement Thursday.
“The injured have been transported to local hospitals. Details of the incident are under investigation,” according to the statement.
