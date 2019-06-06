One cadet from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point is dead, and 20 cadets and two active-duty soldiers were injured Thursday morning in a massive vehicle accident near the academy in upstate New York.

They were injured when the five-ton military cargo truck, known as the Light Medium Tactical Vehicle, transporting the soldiers and cadets to a training exercise overturned on New York State Route 293, academy officials said in a statement Thursday.

“The injured have been transported to local hospitals. Details of the incident are under investigation,” according to the statement.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.