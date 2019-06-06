The National Football League says it has expanded the list of social justice organizations that will receive millions of dollars in grants.

Members of the NFL’s owner-player working group agreed to eight new commitments as part of the league’s Inspire Change platform, which focuses resources on the following: education and economic advancement; police and community relations; and criminal justice reform.

“The grants, which total nearly $2 million, are part of a $20 million commitment from the NFL and its teams to social justice organizations during the 2018 calendar year,” the league said in a statement released Tuesday. “The $20 million is comprised of grants to social justice organizations from the NFL Foundation, social justice grants approved by the NFL owners-players working group, team and player contributions, and an ongoing financial commitment to the Players Coalition.”

Organizations that benefit from Inspire Change include:

Alliance for Safety and Justice

Anti-Recidivism Coalition

Campaign for Black Male Achievement

Civil Rights Corps

Gideon’s Promise

NAFVera Institute of Justice

VOTE

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA)

Dream Corps

Operation HOPE

UNCF (United Negro College Fund)

The NFL Foundation also awarded 429 matching social justice grants to 247 current and former NFL players over the last year, “totaling more than $1.2 million,” the league added.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.