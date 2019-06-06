By Douglas Ernst - The Washington Times - Thursday, June 6, 2019

The National Football League says it has expanded the list of social justice organizations that will receive millions of dollars in grants.

Members of the NFL’s owner-player working group agreed to eight new commitments as part of the league’s Inspire Change platform, which focuses resources on the following: education and economic advancement; police and community relations; and criminal justice reform.

“The grants, which total nearly $2 million, are part of a $20 million commitment from the NFL and its teams to social justice organizations during the 2018 calendar year,” the league said in a statement released Tuesday. “The $20 million is comprised of grants to social justice organizations from the NFL Foundation, social justice grants approved by the NFL owners-players working group, team and player contributions, and an ongoing financial commitment to the Players Coalition.”

Organizations that benefit from Inspire Change include:

  • Alliance for Safety and Justice
  • Anti-Recidivism Coalition
  • Campaign for Black Male Achievement
  • Civil Rights Corps
  • Gideon’s Promise
  • NAFVera Institute of Justice
  • VOTE
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA)
  • Dream Corps
  • Operation HOPE
  • UNCF (United Negro College Fund)

The NFL Foundation also awarded 429 matching social justice grants to 247 current and former NFL players over the last year, “totaling more than $1.2 million,” the league added.

