The National Football League says it has expanded the list of social justice organizations that will receive millions of dollars in grants.
Members of the NFL’s owner-player working group agreed to eight new commitments as part of the league’s Inspire Change platform, which focuses resources on the following: education and economic advancement; police and community relations; and criminal justice reform.
“The grants, which total nearly $2 million, are part of a $20 million commitment from the NFL and its teams to social justice organizations during the 2018 calendar year,” the league said in a statement released Tuesday. “The $20 million is comprised of grants to social justice organizations from the NFL Foundation, social justice grants approved by the NFL owners-players working group, team and player contributions, and an ongoing financial commitment to the Players Coalition.”
Organizations that benefit from Inspire Change include:
- Alliance for Safety and Justice
- Anti-Recidivism Coalition
- Campaign for Black Male Achievement
- Civil Rights Corps
- Gideon’s Promise
- NAFVera Institute of Justice
- VOTE
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA)
- Dream Corps
- Operation HOPE
- UNCF (United Negro College Fund)
The NFL Foundation also awarded 429 matching social justice grants to 247 current and former NFL players over the last year, “totaling more than $1.2 million,” the league added.
