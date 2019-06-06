YORK, Pa. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is dropping in on the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania to tour a robotics maker and headline a state Republican Party fundraiser dinner.

Pence’s Thursday visit comes as President Trump’s campaign is ramping up its reelection effort in a state where he scored a surprise 2016 win and delivered a crushing loss to Democrat Hillary Clinton. He’s expected to tout the Trump administration’s record in his first visit this year.

In the afternoon, Pence will tour York-based JLS Automation. Afterward, he’ll head to suburban Harrisburg to speak to a state party dinner crowd.

Trump became the first Republican to win Pennsylvania since 1988.

Since then, Republicans have suffered a string of high-profile election losses in Pennsylvania, raising questions about whether Trump can win the state again.

