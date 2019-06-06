SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Major players named Thursday in federal racketeering, conspiracy and other charges involving the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang:

- Daniel “Danny” Troxell, 66, a convicted killer who spent more than 20 years in solitary confinement. Authorities say he is one of the gang’s three top leaders.

- Ronald “Renegade” Yandell, 56, alleged to be another top leader. Authorities say he organized gang hits and drug-trafficking.

- William Sylvester, 51, Yandell’s cellmate. He’s accused of committing one of the five killings outlined in the charges to prove his loyalty to the gang.

- Kevin Macnamara, 39, accused of using his status as a lawyer to smuggle contraband concealed in his wheelchair to Sylvester.

- Kristen Demar, 44, accused of posing as Macnamara’s paralegal. Prosecutors say her husband is an imprisoned gang member.

- Justin Petty, 37, charged with sending gang members at two prisons drugs and other items, including mini-hacksaw blades and drill bits vacuum-sealed in fudge brownie and other snack food packages.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.