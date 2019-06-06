The chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee — the country’s top tax lawmaker — said Thursday he’ll introduce legislation next week to block President Trump from following through on his promise to impose tariffs on Mexico.

Rep. Richard Neal, a Massachusetts Democrat who is already locked in a battle with the administration to get Mr. Trump’s tax returns, said he will write a “resolution of disapproval” to stop the tariffs. That resolution acts as a congressional veto.

Mr. Neal called the tariffs, scheduled to start Monday at 5% on all Mexican imports, an “overreach.”

To succeed, Mr. Neal would need to get the bill passed through the House and Senate, which is likely, given it would only need a majority vote and a number of Republican senators have expressed reservations about the tariffs.

But the bill would then have to survive a Trump veto, and while there might be enough support in the Senate, it’s not clear House Republicans would buck Mr. Trump.

The president weighed in from Europe on Thursday, questioning the competence of those opposing him.

“They have no idea what they’re talking about when it comes to tariffs,” Mr. Trump said

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.