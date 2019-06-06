RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel provided a “reminder for the media” Wednesday, saying we should be “celebrating” President Trump as he joins foreign dignitaries for the 75th anniversary of D-Day — the World War II invasion of Normandy, France.

“He’s your president, too. This is our president. This is our country. We’re celebrating the anniversary, 75 years of D-Day. This is a time where we should be celebrating our President, the great achievements of America. And I don’t think the American people like this constant negativity. There are times when we should be lifting up our president, especially when he’s overseas,” she said on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” show.

“He’s trying so hard. He’s never been given a break. But [criticism] doesn’t stop him. He keeps his foot on the gas. He’s so positive because he knows what he wants to do. He wants to keep our country strong and safe, and he’s doing it every single day,” she said.

Mr. Trump on Thursday paid tribute to the heroism of U.S. and Allied troops who landed in Normandy in World War II, calling them “among the very greatest Americans who will ever live.”

“You are the pride of our nation, you are the glory of the republic, and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Mr. Trump said.

• Tom Howell Jr. and Dave Boyer contributed to this article.

