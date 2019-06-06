LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on the arrest of a protester who approached Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos on stage at a conference in Las Vegas (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

A woman was arrested after approaching Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos and yelling about chicken farms on stage at a conference in Las Vegas.

Bezos’s appearance at Amazon’s re:Mars event at the Aria resort was briefly interrupted by the protest Thursday before the woman was surrounded by security guards and ushered away.

Las Vegas police Officer Laura Meltzer says 30-year-old Priya Sawhney of Berkeley, California, was held on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing and may face more serious charges.

Bezos was explaining plans to send satellites into space when the woman appeared on stage.

Direct Action Everywhere spokesman Matt Johnson says Sawhney was protesting conditions at a California poultry farm that supplies Amazon.

She never got close to Bezos. He turned to the moderator and joked, “Do you have a response to that?”

____

1:20 p.m.

An onstage talk by Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos in Las Vegas was briefly interrupted Thursday by a protester who rushed on stage and yelled about chicken farms.

Bezos was attending Amazon’s re:Mars conference at the Aria resort.

He was explaining Amazon plans to send satellites into space when the woman appeared on stage.

She was quickly surrounded and ushered away by security guards.

Direct Action Everywhere spokesman Matt Johnson identified the protester as 30-year-old Priya Sawhney of Berkeley, California.

Johnson says Sawhney was protesting conditions at a California poultry farm that supplies Amazon.

She never got close to Bezos, who turned to the moderator and joked, “Do you have a response to that?”

Las Vegas police did not immediately respond to questions about whether an arrest was made.

